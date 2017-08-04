One fatality reported in multi-vehicle crash in Plymouth

An 86-year-old man from Golden Valley was killed in a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon when two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 55 and Xenium Lane. A 15-year-old female from Plymouth is said to be in “grave condition,” according to the Plymouth Police. The names of those involved in the crash aren’t expected to be released until Monday.

The crash occurred around 2:46 p.m. Thursday when a Chevy Trailblazer travelling eastbound on Highway 55 collided with a Honda CRV as it was travelling westbound on Highway 55 and attempting to turn left to go south on Xenium Lane, according to the report.

After the initial crash, the Honda came to rest between two other vehicles stopped at a red light in the northbound lane of Xenium Lane/Northwest Boulevard.

The man from Golden Valley, who was a passenger in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger from the same vehicle, a 15-year-old female from Plymouth, is reportedly in grave condition. The driver and two additional passengers from the same vehicle were transported to North Memorial Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevy was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab, the State Patrol crash reconstructionists and the Plymouth Police Department are continuing to investigate the crash.