“Mike, Carl and Art: A Two-Man Show” is Aug. 1-26 at Robbin Gallery

An abstract photorealistic painting by artist Mike Proulx on display at Robbin Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Mike, Carl, and Art: A Two-Man Show,” which features abstract and photorealistic paintings by Proulx and construction pieces and sculptures by Carl Johnson. By LACI GAGLIANO

Robbin Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Mike, Carl and Art: A Two-Man Show,” opened Aug. 1 at the gallery, at 4915 42nd Ave., Robbinsdale. The exhibit features work by Michael Proulx and Carl Johnson, two gallery members.

Proulx’s work features abstract and photorealistic paintings, while Johnson will primarily feature his abstract constructions and sculptures. The two artists share a passion for the world of abstract expression.

Proulx spoke about his career in art, including his background as an artist and his foray into photorealism from its abstract opposite. A resident of Brooklyn Center, he grew up in Robbinsdale, and while he has been drawing and painting since childhood, it wasn’t until he enrolled in courses at North Hennepin Community College (called North Hennepin Junior College when he was attending) that he discovered that he wanted to pursue it as a career.

“I was a typical kid and I didn’t know what I wanted to go into, so my mother got me enrolled out there and I kind of thought architecture would be a good thing to go into. Art was a requirement of architecture, and I ended up getting more interested in art,” he reflected. He attended the junior college for a couple of years before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where he earned a bachelor of fine art degree in painting.

Proulx said he started out doing abstract paintings of lake landscapes. He grew up across the street from Crystal Lake, and spent a lot of time there as a child. That, and Minnesota’s prolific number of lakes, inspired that early subject matter. Later, he had a studio in downtown Minneapolis near the North Loop, which inspired a new wave of subjects.

“I spent a lot of time looking out the windows, walking around the streets, and I started doing these paintings of buildings. They were still kind of abstract,” he reflected.

A construction piece by Carl Johnson, on display at Robbin Gallery for the exhibit “Mike, Carl and Art” that will be open from Aug. 1-26 in Robbinsdale. (Submitted photos)

Eventually, he stumbled upon the work of Richard Estes, a photorealistic painter whose work was stunningly difficult to tell apart from a real photograph.

“It just kind of blew me away,” Proulx said. After studying the style and trying it out, he began doing photorealistic paintings himself. Photorealistic paintings are exact replicas of a photograph, done in paint by hand. Small but significant details that underly any scene, like shadows, reflections, and highlights, help give the painting its realistic appearance.

“When you’re doing it by hand, it’s sort of a hand-painted photograph. Doing it by hand, you’re not limited by the technical aspects of the sensitivity of motions and whatnot,” he observed.

Working as a cameraman in graphic arts taught him to employ two different versions of a photo to achieve the most intricate details.

“By varying the exposures of your photographic material, you can get details out of different areas of the photograph. I would make a couple of photographs that were overexposed to the point where the highlights were gone, and that’s how you’d get the shadow detail. Then you can use another photograph for the highlight detail. In a lot of these, I try to bring out the shadow detail and the reflections to make it a more complex image,” he explained.

Recently, Proulx has returned to abstract painting, sort of synthesizing photorealism and abstract expression. Many of his more recent pieces look like photos that are out of focus, or blurred, or have odd lighting or colorations. The gallery will display all three of his main phases, including a three-part abstract lake scape that he cut into three pieces from a larger canvas that was accidentally ripped.

“I was going to just throw it away, but then I thought I can just cut it up,” he said. The segments are titled Survivors one, two, and three to acknowledge their close brush with disposal.

Johnson’s work involves a lot of found objects and constructed objects.

“Most of his work is very textural,” Proulx said. He employs a lot of knobs and dials, evoking an urge to touch or interact with the pieces.

Johnson received a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State College in the mid-1960s. He said he studied during the height of the abstract expression era. He is certified to teach K-12, and worked in printing and graphic arts for more than 20 years in Duluth, Minneapolis, and San Antonio, Texas.

He works with wood, fabric, cardboard, leather and metal, incorporating found objects into interesting displays or sculptures.

“The pieces – sometimes serious, sometimes whimsical – are rich in texture and invite the viewer to interact and reach conclusions based on his or her own personal experience,” reads an artist statement he provided.

He has been shown in numerous galleries throughout the Twin Cities and in other Minnesota locations. He and Proulx are both members of Robbin Gallery, where they volunteer, which is how they came to curate their show.

“Mike, Carl and Art” is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 1-26.