National Night Out brings together neighbors in Crystal, Robbinsdale

National Night Out and Night to Unite celebrations took place across the northwest suburbs, including several block parties in Crystal and Robbinsdale and a Crystal Police Department Night to Unite open house, where 515 pounds of food and school supply donations were collected for NEAR Food Shelf.

The community events are designed to bring national focus to neighborhood crime prevention and promote positive relationships between police and communities.

Maliyah and Ernest Metzah enjoy a Night to Unite block party Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Crystal. (Submitted photos) Participants donated 515 pounds of food and school supplies throughout the Crystal Police Department’s Night to Unite open house Aug. 1. The donations will support NEAR Food Shelf. People attending the Crystal Police Department Night to Unite open house had a chance to meet the department’s K-9 officer, Rocco. A group of neighbors in the 42nd Avenue/Zenith Avenue/York Avenue block in Robbinsdale gathered Aug. 1 to celebrate Night to Unite. (Pictured left to right) Russ ____, ReNae Bowman, and Tony ____ enjoy Night to Unite in Crystal. Crystal residents had the opportunity to tour a fire truck in Crystal during Night to Unite Aug. 1. The National Night Out celebration on 46th Avenue and Orchard Avenue in Robbinsdale drew people of all ages out of the house for the neighborhood’s block party.
