National Night Out brings together neighbors in Crystal, Robbinsdale

National Night Out and Night to Unite celebrations took place across the northwest suburbs, including several block parties in Crystal and Robbinsdale and a Crystal Police Department Night to Unite open house, where 515 pounds of food and school supply donations were collected for NEAR Food Shelf.
The community events are designed to bring national focus to neighborhood crime prevention and promote positive relationships between police and communities.
Participants donated 515 pounds of food and school supplies throughout the Crystal Police Department’s Night to Unite open house Aug. 1. The donations will support NEAR Food Shelf.