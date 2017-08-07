The Robbinsdale Police reports July 27-Aug. 2 included these incidents:

One nuisance ordinance violation report, nine theft reports, six miscellaneous reports, five motor vehicle crashes, three disorderly conduct reports, two reports of driving while impaired, one report of criminal damage, two reports of assault, three controlled substance possession reports, one report of government obstruction, two traffic violation reports, one hit-and-run report, one report of lurking, and one report of fraud.

July 27, 11:01 p.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested in the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue for disorderly conduct.

July 28, 4:46 p.m. – A 63-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for driving while impaired.

July 29, 10:08 a.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested in the 4400 block of Beard Avenue for domestic assault.

July 29, 11:28 p.m. – A 39-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and 36th Avenue for government obstruction and for traffic violations.

July 31, 1:00 a.m. – A 27-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and 41st Avenue for driving while impaired.

July 31, 6:03 p.m. – A 29-year-old male was arrested in the 4500 block of Quail Avenue for domestic assault.

Aug. 1, 3:07 p.m. – A 22-year-old female was arrested near 41st Avenue and West Broadway for fifth-degree controlled substance possession, paraphernalia possession, government obstruction, and traffic violations.

Aug. 2, 2 a.m. – A 36-year-old female was arrested in the 3700 block of West Broadway for drug paraphernalia possession.