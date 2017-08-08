Bassett Creek Regional Trail ceremony is Aug. 24

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed Bassett Creek Regional Trail will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Lion’s Valley Place Park, 6822 32nd Ave. N, Crystal.

The public is invited to attend the brief ceremony to unveil the new trail, which was partially funded with parks and trails funding from the Minnesota Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment. The trail connects Bassett Creek Park in Crystal with Northwood Park in New Hope, and French Regional Park and Medicine Lake Regional Trail in Plymouth. The route also has off-road access to both Plymouth Middle School and Armstrong High School.

Refreshments will be served at the ceremony. Parking is available in the lot at 32nd Avenue.