Scene & Heard: One night only – ‘Batman & Harley Quinn’ on the big screen

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

While Batman (er, Batfleck) will storm back into theaters in November in “Justice League,” the wait for fan favorite baddie Harley Quinn’s return … “Gotham City Sirens” and “Suicide Squad 2” are still a ways off.

Fortunately for those in need of a quick fix, Warner Bros. & DC Entertainment have again joined forces with Fathom Events to bring the newest (animated) DC Universe Original Movie, “Batman and Harley Quinn,” to theaters nationwide on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. local time.

“Batman and Harley Quinn” finds Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue (a.k.a. The Floronic Man) embarking on an ecological quest to save the planet – and, unfortunately, eliminate most of humankind along the way. To save humanity, Batman and Nightwing are forced to enlist Harley Quinn to catch Poison Ivy, Harley’s BFF and frequent partner-in-crime. Batman’s patience is put to the test by the unpredictable and untrustworthy Harley, as the reluctant companions face twists and turns during their bumpy road trip. The result is a thrill ride of action, adventure and comedy no Batman fan has seen before.

Those who are familiar with the animated Batman universe will see a number of familiar names associated with the film.

Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Caped Crusader for 85 episodes of “Batman: The Animated Series” is back once again, as is director Sam Liu, who directed last year’s “Batman: The Killing Joke” and 2011’s “Batman: Year One.” The story and script for the film also come from the minds of DC veterans Bruce Tim (“Batman: The Animated Series” animator and the co-creator of Harley Quinn) and Jim Krieg (“Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox”). Joining the team will be Melissa Rauch (Bernadette, “The Big Bang Theory”) to voice Harley Quinn.

For a list of participating theaters (subject) to change and to order tickets, go to https://www.fathomevents.com/events/batman-and-harley-quinn?date=2017-08-14.

“Batman and Harley Quinn” will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29.

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.