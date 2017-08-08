Soul Asylum set to rock the Hilde Saturday, Aug. 19 in Plymouth

By Kristen Miller

[email protected] Soul Asylum will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 19 as part of the next Live at the Hilde concert event. (Submitted photo)

Soul Asylum is the next band set to rock the Plymouth’s outdoor amphitheater as part of the next Live at the Hilde outdoor concert event Saturday, Aug. 19.

The alternative rock band formed in Minneapolis in 1981 and it’s “indie success led to the band entering the major-label mainstream, achieving a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with 1992’s “Grave Dancers Union.”

The album featured the song “Runaway Train,” which won Best Rock Song at the 1994 Grammy Awards.

The band went on hiatus after 1998’s “Candy from a Stranger,” during which time lead singer Dave Pirner released his first solo album, “Faces & Names.” The band returned to the studio in 2006 with “The Silver Lining.” The band recently released its 11th studio album, “Change of Fortune.”

“People who feel disenfranchised tend to identify with Soul Asylum,” said Pirner. “I’ll look out at the crowd and see people singing along with my songs of frustration and insecurity, and the irony is not lost on me. There’s a part of me that’s never gonna fit in, but I love being around people who love music, and I’m very loyal to the idea of whatever Soul Asylum is. The future is bright, everything is good, and if there’s something in this record that can make people feel like things are gonna be OK, then it’s mission accomplished.”

Joining Soul Asylum will be the indie rock bands Guided by Voices and the Suicide Commandos, which played their first gig in 1975 at the Blitz Bar in downtown Minneapolis.

Live at the Hilde is presented by Sue McLean & Associates, which also coordinates the Music at the Zoo concert series at the Minnesota Zoo, and the company is excited to be back at the outdoor amphitheater in Plymouth.

“As a concert promoter, we think the Hilde Performance Center is a hidden gem … that has made for a great outdoor concert venue,” said Patricia McLean, CEO of Sue McLean & Associates. “The City of Plymouth, Mayor Slavik and its community, have been fabulous partners in helping us to build Live at the Hilde as a summer concert event destination.”

Live at the Hilde kicked off in 2014 with Minnesota’s own Gear Daddies, and Gary Louris and Karen Grotberg of the Jayhawks. Other past headlining artists included Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Cheap Trick, ZZ Ward, and Eric Hutchinson. Most recently, the Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips performed in front of a crowd of 5,000 fans in July.

Rain or shine, doors open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Tickets start at $30. More information about the venue and to purchase tickets, visit suemclean.com.