Brooklyn Park police, fire reports, July 27-Aug. 3

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, July 27-Aug. 3

THEFT:

• July 27 at 8:12 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North

• July 28 at 4:21 p.m., 2300 block of 84th Avenue North

• July 28 at 10:29 a.m., 7300 block of France Avenue North

• July 31 at 9:26 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 31 at 9:19 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Aug. 1 at 2:55 a.m., 4000 block of Fallgold Parkway North

BURGLARY:

• July 27 at 7:20 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North

• July 28 at 5:07 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• July 28 at 9:56 p.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North

• July 30 at 7:37 p.m., 8500 block of Windsor Lane North

• July 30 at 2:10 a.m., 7100 block of Hartkopf Lane North

• July 31 at 4:57 p.m., 5400 block of 77th Avenue North

• August 3 at 6:01 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• August 3 at 4:13 p.m., 1300 block of 82nd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• July 29 at 10:36 p.m., 7500 block of Jersey Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 27-Aug. 2

Brooklyn Park fire data for the week of July 27-Aug. 2 was not received before press time. Data for this week will be included in the Aug. 17 edition of the Post.