Brooklyn Park resident elected to board of Russian charter school

Brooklyn Park resident Yelena S. Kurdyumova was elected to the board of directors for the Russian-American charter school Nasha Shkola, which recently moved to Brooklyn Park from Minnetonka.

Kurdyumova, who is founder and owner of International Interpreting, Translation and PR Services, LLC., was elected as a community representative for a one-year term.

The kindergarten through 8th grade charter school is located at 6717 85th Ave. N., and offers tuition-free education for students from Russian or Slavic American heritage families. It combines Russian and American styles of teaching, and offers Russian language, history and culture studies along with other standard curriculum.