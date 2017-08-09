Community & People

Crystal banking veteran accepts Shorewood position

By

Crystal resident Tamara Simon has accepted a role as a relationship manager with the Shorewood office of the financial company Alerus, where she will manage customer and client relations and needs.

A veteran of the banking industry, Simon has worked in community banks and large financial institutions in the Twin Cities metro and St. Cloud. She is active in her community through her involvement with Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Women, the Anne Bancroft Foundation, and the Metropolitan Consortium of Developers.