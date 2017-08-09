Rec on the Go continues to offer activity and curriculum to Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center youth

By HAYDEN FARMER

For over a year, Rec on the Go has been a staple of free fun and activity for residents of Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.

Both Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park started the program on June 12 and will continue to visit communities until Aug. 17.

Rec on the Go is a program orchestrated by Brooklyn Park Recreation and Parks. The program sends a van to various communities and parks within Brooklyn Park and allows the youth of the area a chance to play games, make arts and crafts, and also provides a free lunch. Children and a city staff member pose for a photo at the Rec on the Go end of summer celebration on Aug. 3. (Submitted photo)

The leaders of the program show up to one of the dozen selected locations and get involved with local children and teens. Rec on the Go brings reading materials, activities as well as outdoor water games.

After all the fun has come to an end the kids are treated to a free lunch or dinner provided by Rec on the Go. The meals are free for anyone under 18 years of age and adults can eat with their children for only $3.

Although no child will ever be turned away, some of the locations this year will be teen only locations where the curriculum of the activities will be better suited for teens.

As the program continues to strive to better accommodate the community, Rec on the Go has added four programs this year: Literacy, science, water days, teen locations.

The program also is featured in seven different locations in Brooklyn Center and is conducted by the Brooklyn Center Recreation Department.

In Brooklyn Park, children ages 5-18 can connect with Rec on the Go at Trinity Gardens Park; River Park; Autumn Ridge Apartments; Eden Park Apartments; Hamilton Park; Edgewood Education Center; Edinbrook Park; Oak Grove Park; Villa De Coronado Apartments; The Willows Apartments; Norwood Park and also Central Park.

Brooklyn Center Rec on the Go can be found at Lions Park; Grandview Park; Kylawn Park; Garden City Park; Twin Lake North Apartments; Willow Lane Park and also Firehouse Park.