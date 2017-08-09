Richfield High School class of 1972 reunion, 2017

Richfield High School will host its class of 1972 reunion Aug. 11-13. The memorial reception and celebration is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the Richfield High School auditorium.

The reunion celebration is 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Olympic Hills Golf Club, 10625 Mt. Curve Rd., Eden Prairie. A $40 reservation is required for this event.

You can purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/rhs-class-of-72-45th-reunion-tickets-35422354215, or write a check to Richfield Class of ‘72, and mail it to Ginny Leppart, 9438 Olympia Drive, Eden Prarie, MN, 55347.

A potluck is 11:30 Sunday, Aug. 13, at Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave. S., Bloomington, in shelter 1.

Attendees looking for a hotel can stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5140 American Blvd. W., Bloomington, 952-831-1012. Ask for “Richfield High School class of 1972” rooms.

Info: Email [email protected] , Ginny Kirkegagard Leppart, [email protected] , or Renee Tripanier Hendrix, [email protected]