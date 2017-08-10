Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

EVERGREEN SCHOOL AREA TRAIL & SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS CONTRACT

2017-D CITY PROJECT NO. 2017-05 S.P.

109-591-001 MINN. PROJECT NO. TA 2717 (136)

CLOSING DATE: 9/1/2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, hereby gives notice that sealed Bids will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for the following Project: Improvement Project No. 2017-05, Contract 2017-b, Evergreen School Area Trail & Sidewalk Improvements.

Sealed Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., local time, on Friday, September 1, 2017, at the Brooklyn Center City Offices, at which time and place the City Engineer, or their designated representatives, shall publicly open and read aloud the Bids. The project shall consist of the following approximate quantities:

Excavation: 600 C.Y.

Bituminous Pavement: 380 TONS

Concrete Sidewalk 9,700 S.F.

Sodding: 5,100 S.Y.

The provisions of Minnesota Statute 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this Contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to this Advertisement for Bids shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

BIDS: To be considered, Bids must be sealed and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Center, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, 55430. Bids shall be endorsed with the name and address of the Bidder and the Contract for which the Bid is being submitted.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com and www.cityofbrooklyncenter.org for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering Bid Document No. 5281195 on the PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Copies of the plans and project manuals may be examined at the office of the City Engineer, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, MN.

SECURITY: No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, cashiers check, or satisfactory bid bond payable to the City of Brooklyn Center in an amount of not less than five (5) percent of the Bid amount. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond, each in the amount of the Contract.

BID REJECTION: The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, waive any informalities in bidding, or to accept the Bid or Bids which best serve the interest of the Owner.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.

It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).

A minimum goal of 19.1% Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

(Published by the authority of the City Council of the City of Brooklyn Center on the 23rd day of January, 2017. Published in Finance and Commerce and Sun Post on August 10, 2017.)

