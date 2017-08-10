Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Intermediate District 287 is accepting sealed bids at the District Service Center, 1820 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN for:

EDGEWOOD EDUCATION CENTER BID PACKAGE #2

Until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.district287.org, Departments, Finance, Bids & Requests for Proposal.

INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287

ANDREA CUENE, CLERK

Published in the

Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post, The Press

August 10, 17, 2017

717769

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/08/717769-1.pdf

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/08/717769-1.pdf

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/08/717769-1.pdf