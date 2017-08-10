Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission has an opening

There is an open seat on the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission. The commission seeks to ensure equal opportunity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services and education. It assists the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in implementing state laws against discrimination and advises the city council on long-range programs to ensure that human service needs are met.

There are nine citizen members on the commission and one staff liaison. Members serve three-year terms, and commit between two and five hours per month. The commission meets at 6 p.m. the third Friday of each month at City Hall.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 2 and are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org, or at the City Hall customer service desk.

Info: 763-493-8001