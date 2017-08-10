City – City of Crystal

Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

* The fiscal disparities property tax law provides that the growth in commercial-industrial property tax values is shared throughout the area. In a tax increment financing district, this value sharing can either result in a tax increase for other properties in the municipality or result in a decrease in tax increment financing district revenue depending on how the tax increment financing district is established.

** The districts noted by ** above do not share growth in commercial-industrial property tax values. This results in an increase in property taxes for other properties located in that municipality. For taxes payable in 2016, this increase in taxes on other properties amounted to the values listed above.

Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:

John Sutter, Community Development Director

4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422

(763) 531-1130

[email protected]

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

August 10, 2017

