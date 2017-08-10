Class A Amateur Baseball opens at Dunning

First-round games in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament are set for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, at Dunning Park’s Toni Stone Field in St. Paul.

On Thursday, the tournament opens with the Rosetown A’s meeting Baseball 365 at 6 p.m. A game between the St. Paul Shamrocks and Lyon’s Pub from Minneapolis will follow at 8:30 p.m. Tanner Holmquist, batting above, and his Hopkins Berries teammates will open State Class A Baseball Tournament play Friday night at 6 against Stockmen’s Irish at Dunning Park in St. Paul. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

On Friday, the Hopkins Berries will play Stockmen’s Irish from South St. Paul at 6 p.m. and the BARC Bullfrogs will take on the defending-champion Minnetonka Millers in the 8:30 game.

Action will continue Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, with double-elimination play at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington. The four teams that received first-round byes in the tournament are St. Louis Park, the St. Paul Mudhens, the St. Paul Capitals and the Minneapolis Angels. All four of those teams are regular-season league champions.

