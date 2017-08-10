Corn Fest at St. Gerard’s in Brooklyn Park is Aug. 11-12

The Church of St. Gerard’s annual Corn Fest is Aug. 11-12 from 6-11 p.m., at 9600 Regent Ave. N. The event will feature free live music, inflatable rides and carnival games, food including hamburgers, sweet corn, mini donuts, ice cream, soft drinks, hard lemonade and beer, as well as bingo, pull tabs and raffle prizes.

An outdoor Catholic mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.