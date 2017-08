Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

The contents of the following storage units will be sold to the public using sealed bids. Sale and viewing will be held at 12:00 PM, on 8/30/17 at the U-Haul Center of Brooklyn Park, 7007 Lakeland Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428.

Unit number 1352 leased by Denise Sanders

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $331.60

Unit number 1672 leased by William Diggs

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $493.70

Unit number 1724 leased by Patrick Gornoick

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $331.60

Unit number 1236 leased by Sharon Varner

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $613.85

Unit number 1335 leased by Gregory Blackmon

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $205.80

Unit number 1363 leased by Victoria Ames

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $325.80

Unit number 1812 leased by Richard Flemmons

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $365.80

Unit number 1832 leased by Elizabeth Monson

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $590.13

Unit number 1911 leased by Rachel Belsonen

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $694.50

Unit number 2110 leased by Paris Julien-Mcafee

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $623.60

Unit number 1159 leased by Nikita Jacobs

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $744.50

Unit number 1612 leased by Carol Spencer

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $349.90

Unit number 1677 leased by Antowand Counce

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $730.33

Unit number 1501 leased by Evelyn Ramsey

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $324.90

Unit number 1753 leased by Kimberly Elmore

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $571.60

Unit number 1586 leased by Abigail Box

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $356.37

Unit number 1506 leased by Marquitta Roseboro

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $371.60

Unit number 1025 leased by Arnita Wyer

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $265.80

Unit number 1145 leased by Danielle Yoder

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $423.60

Unit number 1512 leased by Marvalous Allen

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $439.80

Unit number 1305 leased by Marvin Ampy

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $328.70

Unit number 1706 leased by Wynn Scott-Herman

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $245.80

Unit number 1232 leased by Sharon Varner

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $559.85

Unit number 1476 leased by Deandre Stofer

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $358.70

Unit number 1910 leased by Chris Olson

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $411.60

Unit number 1640 leased by Eric Austin

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $451.60

Unit number 1031 leased by Michael Flowers

Miscellaneous household and personal goods

Amount Due: $269.90

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

August 10, 17, 2017

719438