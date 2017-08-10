Two candidates have filed for Hopkins School Board, filing open until Aug. 15

Two candidates have filed for the office of school board member of Independent School District 270. The period for filing affidavits of candidacy opened Aug. 1 and will close 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Three Hopkins School Board seats will be decided in this fall’s election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The seats currently held by Betsy Anderson, Warren Goodroad and Doobie Kurus are up for election.

The school board has seven members who are elected to serve four-years terms. The elected school members’ terms will begin January 2018.

Those interested in running for school board must file with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State or a local election office.

The Sun Sailor and Sun Post will print profiles of all school board candidates this fall, before the Nov. 7 election.

To view candidates, visit candidates.sos.state.mn.us.