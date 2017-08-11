North Hennepin Community College to host surreal photo exhibit

By HAYDEN FARMER

[email protected]

North Hennepin Community College is host to an esteemed photographer and will feature her work in a new exhibit this month

Carla Steiger is a practiced photographer that has had her work displayed in exhibits like the Contemporary Photographers VIII at the International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House in Rochester, N.Y. Steiger’s work can also be found in the permanent collections of the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, N.Y. One of Carla Steiger’s surrealist photographs, which like each of her pieces in the upcoming exhibit, is labeled “untitled.” (Submitted photo)

“I layer two dimensional images and small objects on various backgrounds,” said Steiger via email. “I take liberties with gravity and scale so that the resulting images are surrealistic and dreamlike.”

Steiger has garnered various acclaim and experience through her extensive resume as a photographer, journalist and teacher. Steiger has taught photography at Kenyon College, the University of Minnesota and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

Steiger also wrote columns in a suburban newspaper in Boston while also maintaining a jewelry business that she started.

Steiger incorporates old photos, toys and glass objects into her photographs. She assembles them onto a landscape that fits within the frame and alters them accordingly until her final result is satisfactory. Steiger prefers to have her work minimally altered through computer manipulation and tries to get the best results through the use of very sharp scissors, colored pencils and sharpie markers.

As with most art—especially with surrealism—the final product is meant to be interpreted at the viewers discretion.

“While there are many influences in my work, each piece is labeled “’untitled”’ because my goal is for viewers to bring their associations to each piece,” said Steiger. “I want to challenge people to create their own narratives and understand the pieces in their own way.”

The exhibit opened on August 7 and will remain open until August 31. The exhibit will take place in the Joseph Gazzuolo Fine Arts Gallery, FAC 135.