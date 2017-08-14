The Crystal Police reports Aug. 2-9 included these incidents:

Five reports of motor vehicle collisions, one animal report, five reports of domestic assault, 11 burglary reports, 11 controlled substance reports, five criminal damage reports, five disorderly conduct reports, two found bicycle reports, five fraud reports, one report of government obstruction, four hypodermic needle reports, six reports of juvenile delinquency, two reports of lost property, nine miscellaneous reports, one report of resisting an officer, 17 theft reports, one hit-and-run collision, 16 traffic violation reports, eight reports of driving while intoxicated, and five reports of explosive fireworks possession.

Aug. 2, 8:02 p.m. – A 64-year-old male was arrested near 56th Avenue and County Road 81 for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 2, 9:40 p.m. – A 37-year-old male was arrested in the 4100 block of Douglas Drive for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 2, 10:06 p.m. – A 23-year-old female was arrested in the 5100 block of Douglas Drive for cocaine possession.

Aug. 4, 4:28 p.m. – A 33-year-old male was arrested in the 7200 block of 36th Avenue for controlled substance possession.

Aug. 5, 2:30 a.m. – A 19-year-old male was arrested in the 2700 block of Douglas Drive for motor vehicle arson.

Aug. 5, 1:56 p.m. – A 22-year-old male was arrested in the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue for domestic assault.

Aug. 5, 3:20 p.m. A 33-year-old female was arrested in the 5500 block of Douglas Drive for domestic assault.

Aug. 6, 10:25 p.m. – A 45-year-old male was arrested in the 6300 block of 27th Avenue for heroin possession.

Aug. 6, 12:02 p.m. – A 67-year-old male was arrested in the 6900 block of Markwood Drive for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 6, 12:48 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested near 51st Place and Douglas Drive for controlled substance possession and driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 7, 1:30 a.m. – A 19-year-old male was arrested in the 5300 block of Hampshire Avenue for domestic assault and attempted kidnapping.