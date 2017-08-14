Leonard “Lee” John Canning

Leonard John “Lee” Canning of Naples, FL passed away on August 7, 2017 surrounded by the love of his life, Marjorie, and his family. Born in Chestnut Hill, PA to Margaret Gorman Canning, he attended high school in Milwaukee, WI; and resided in Edina, MN until moving to Naples, Fl.

He started college at 16 at St. Mary’s University (Winona, MN) where he met Marjorie who was attending St. Theresa’s College. After graduating from St. Mary’s, he joined the Air Force and served our country, including a stint in Germany. Lee attended the University of Iowa for post-graduate work in journalism and later in his career he graduated from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management with an M.B.A.

He began his newspaper career at 10, publishing his first neighborhood paper. His adult career began at the Suburban Newspapers as a sports reporter and then went to the Star Tribune, where his love of the English language is legendary. He was senior vice president and business manager. During his 28 years at the Star Tribune, where he went from copy editor to executive managing editor and shifted to the business side where he supervised promotions, research, production, human resources, planning and labor relations. After two years of retirement, Lee returned to the newspaper business to become the publisher of Suburban Newspapers Inc. for 10 years.

His passion for the community included board membership in several major hospital boards, including two appointments as board president.

The joys in life were his family, improving the community and the written word. His proudest memories were raising nine children with Marge and persevering through six years of graduate school at night to achieve an M.B.A.

He is survived by Marge, his wife of 64 years, and 2 sons – Mike (Nancy) Canning; Mark (Deb) Canning, and six daughters, Helen, Patricia, Colleen (Diwa Ratnam), Susan, Margaret (Mike Russell) and Maureen (Jeff Clipperton), 21 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by his daughter, Kate and grandson, Andrew.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 660 Tamiami Trail N # 21, Naples, FL 34102 or the Frances Georgeson Hospice House c/o Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105.

A Memorial Mass in Lee’s honor will be held 10:00 A.M. August 18, 2017 at St. Williams Catholic Church 601 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34108. A second Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. September 1, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Church in Edina, MN.

