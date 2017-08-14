Outgoing Brooklyn Park fire chief delivers report on damage caused by live fire training

Outgoing Fire Chief Ken Prillaman delivered a report on accidental damage to two homes that occurred during a fire training incident to the Brooklyn Park City Council at an Aug. 7 work session.

On June 5, live fire training was conducted on two homes at 7848 107th Ave. N. and 10800 Winnetka Ave. N. During this process, the vinyl siding on two homes across 107th Avenue was melted off. Shifting winds pushed hot gases across the street, causing the siding to melt, according to Prillaman.

The 94-page report on the incident provides all the documentation that is required to be filed before live fire training can be conducted. It also confirms and expounds on earlier verbal reports that have been given on the incident. The home formally at 7848 107th Ave. N., burning down and collapsing during a live fire training session on June 5. (Submitted photo)

According to Prillaman’s report, the homes on the property needed to be removed to accommodate a new housing development project that is being built on the property, and the developer offered the homes to the Brooklyn Park Fire Department for training.

After preparing the necessary documentation and planning to start the training, nearby homes were alerted that the training would occur and precautions were recommended to minimize inconveniences that may occur as a result.

An earlier live fire training session was held on June 3. The houses were not burned down in this earlier training, however.

Prior to starting the buildings on fire on June 5, all hazardous materials, such as asbestos, had to be removed from the homes.

The wind was checked prior to starting either fire. Both the National Weather Service and the Brooklyn Park Fire Department found the wind to be coming from the east at 5 to 8 mph.

The fires in both buildings were started with straw and pallets.

Due to their construction, the two buildings burned at significantly different rates. The house on Winnetka was built with older construction styles and heavier lumber. The house on 107th was built with a modern, light-weight construction style.

Once the fire was lit in the light-weight construction house on 107th, it grew rapidly, with the entire home and garage fully involved within two minutes of lighting the fire. As the fire approached what was likely its highest temperature, the wind changed to nearly due south. The house was consumed and collapsed in less than 13 minutes.

< > A side-by-side comparison of a house built with light-weight construction on fire as opposed to a house with traditional, heavier construction. Both homes were part of a live fire training session held by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department. The photos, which were taken at the same time, show the home with light-weight construction burning at a much faster rate. The homes were burned down in a live fire training session. The camera used to document the event is normally used for fire investigations, and the department used the time stamps to later document the damage that occurred to homes across 107th Avenue in the incident. (Submitted photos)

The shift in wind pushed heat across the street and toward two houses, where vinyl siding began to melt. Once it was noticed that the wind had shifted and siding was melting, crews redirected hose streams to across the street. While damage had already occurred, the action prevented further damage.

The less modern house on Winnetka, on the other hand, took more than an hour for the garage to catch fire and for the home to be destroyed.

Along with the homes, a fire engine also received some slight damage to its paint during in the incident.

After the incident, the homeowners were alerted and were put in contact with city officials.

The Fire Department immediately replaced a damaged mailbox after the incident.

Past live fire training has been conducted in cases where houses were considerably closer than this case without incident, Prillaman said.

“If you were to walk up to a home with vinyl siding with a Bic lighter, you could melt the siding,” Prillaman said. “It takes very little heat in order to do that.”

Prillaman has limited time left as fire chief, as the council approved a separation agreement between him and the city on July 24. His last day as fire chief will be Aug. 11.

Prillaman previously has said that harassment from Councilmember Mark Mata, who is also a part-time paid-on-call firefighter, was the cause for his separation. Mata has disagreed with this characterization of his actions and has said he has only been looking out for the interests of the taxpayers.

Mata was absent from the Aug. 7 work session.

“Discussing this item is micromanaging the department,” Councilmember Rich Gates said before Prillaman’s presentation began. “We do not debrief or discuss after a Police Department car accident, dog bite incident or any incident of such nature from other departments — we only discuss these items on the macro level when it comes time to settle a claim or the need to purchase a new vehicle. Mr. Mayor, I respectfully ask that we only discuss this item on the macro level when it comes time to settle this claim with the homeowners involved.”

Councilmember Susan Pha said the city should look at the incident as a learning experience.

“I think we can learn from every incident,” she said. “One thing we learned from this incident was how different those two homes were. Two is that, homes across the street, this could happen … and [if] we do this training again, this type of burn again, what are some of the precautions that now we’re going to take that we didn’t take into consideration before.”

Councilmember Lisa Jacobson agreed with Pha, saying the incident was a learning experience.

“This report was impressive, but I don’t know that I needed all of that to trust that … this incident – it’s not your proudest moment, any of you – and I believe it won’t happen again,” she said.

“There’s precautions like crazy, a lot of training that goes on before that even happens, so it’s an accident,” said Councilmember Terry Parks, who is a former Brooklyn Park paid-on-call firefighter and is currently a fire investigator.

Mayor Jeff Lunde said the length of the report will be helpful in answering homeowner questions regarding the incident.

Lunde and Gates have called for Mata to resign from council seat in the wake of Prillaman’s resignation.