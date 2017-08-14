The Robbinsdale Police reports Aug. 3-9 included these incidents:

Two reports of mental health responses, two reports of robbery, three reports of fraud, one health and safety violation report, four miscellaneous reports, four reports of driving while intoxicated, one controlled substance report, one report of burglary, two reports of government obstruction, one report of prostitution, and two reports of traffic collisions.

Aug. 4, 9:29 p.m. – A 45-year-old male was arrested near 42nd Avenue and West Broadway Avenue for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 5, 10:27 p.m. – A 44-year-old male was arrested near Drew Avenue and Lake Drive for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 6, 3:10 p.m. – A 46-year-old female was arrested near 40th Avenue and West Broadway Avenue for giving a false name to an officer and driving after license revocation.

Aug. 6, 7:43 p.m. – A 51-year-old male was arrested in the 2700 block of Parkview Avenue for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 6, 9:15 p.m. – An 18-year-old male was arrested in the 4200 block of 46th Avenue for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 7, 7:04 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for driving while intoxicated.

Aug. 7, 7:52 p.m. – A 42-year-old female was arrested in the 4000 block of 37th Avenue for prostitution.