Community Civic Day is Aug. 26 in Crystal

Full Proof Ministries will host Community Civic Day 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the church parking lot, 4835 West Broadway Ave., Crystal.

Throughout the event, there will be entertainment, concessions, free health screenings, and a chance to meet civic leaders in the community. Participants can get tested for HIV and for blood glucose and blood pressure levels, screened for mammograms free of charge, plus enjoy hot dogs, corn on the cob, snow cones, and a bouncy house for kids. Free backpacks for students will also be distributed, and a mobile health unit will be on site. All are welcome to attend.