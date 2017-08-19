Letter: Bus and rail fare increases are quite substantial for many

To the Editor:

I was saddened to read about the increase in most bus and rail fares by 25 cents in the Aug. 3 edition of the Sun Post.

To take two examples, this is a 14-percent increase in the regular off-peak fare, currently $1.75, and an 11-percent increase in the on-peak fare, currently $2.25. But those paying by Go-To cards will face a 26 percent increase in off-peak fares, and 22 percent in on-peak fares.

This is due to the elimination of the so-called 10 percent “bonus” for stored value Go-To Card purchases. “Bonus” is a loaded word, rather it should be called a reasonable discount for a non-refundable (use-it-or-lose-it) advance bulk purchases.

The elderly, Medicare card holders, and people with disabilities will face a nominal 33-percent fare increase, from 75 cents to a dollar for off-peak travel. But if they purchased by Go-To cards, the fare increase will be 47 percent.

Perhaps the saddest part is that these quite substantial fare increases will only bring in $6.8 million per year in revenue, according to the article. In comparison, consider the $1.858 billion construction cost of the Southwest Light Rail (for a mere 14.5 miles of track and platforms), of which half will be paid for by state and local taxpayers.

James Larson

Golden Valley