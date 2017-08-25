Letter: Organized garbage collection is a good idea for New Hope

To the Editor:

The New Hope City Council is considering organized garbage hauling and some of the local garbage haulers including Randy’s and Garbage Man are fighting it.

A mailing went out prior to the Aug. 7 meeting decrying a “government takeover” of trash collection, sporting “protect your freedom to choose” in big red letters and two American flags.

It impressed me as pure propaganda, but I understand many of the people who went to the meeting had bought in.

I would ask them to think again about whether the garbage haulers are truly interested in freedom to choose or whether they think organized garbage collection would hurt their bottom line. I’m more inclined to follow the money.

If there really were an issue of free market, why isn’t the Chamber of Commerce or some other guardian of the American Way getting involved?

For my part, I’m tired of five trucks rumbling up and down my street every week.

David Perlman

New Hope