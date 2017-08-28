Column: The end of one chapter

< > The time I attended a concert for work and took a selfie with Gary Sinise in the background. Proceeds from the concert helped fund a special house for Marine veteran Mark Litynski, a New Hope native.

“And suddenly you just know: it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.” — Meister Eckhart

I always knew I liked writing, but I never knew I would make a career of it one day or that I was any good at it.

I took a leap of faith, at age 23, when I accepted my first full-time position as your community editor at the Sun Post. I only had six months experience writing and editing at the time and was only one year removed from college.

With anxious excitement I began learning about your communities — who ran the cities, who resided there, what made the communities unique.

I grew to love certain parts of each city and grew to love many of you.

You supported me, encouraged me, corrected me and helped me evolve into a stronger writer and person.

For years, you have welcomed me into your businesses and homes to share your stories. I can’t imagine there is another industry that would allow me to learn so much about so many things.

I know a lot about how a city government operates and a little about glass blowing, hemophilia, Korean pet policies, astronaut training, mental health, training assistant dogs, international initiatives, wrestling, pottery and so many more topics.

I’m not going far, I promise. You may see me grocery shopping at New Hope’s Hy-Vee, grabbing breakfast at Dunkin’ Donuts, frequenting the New Hope farmers market, indulging in Pancheros (after all, their queso is delectable), lawn bowling at Brookview and enjoying a craft brew and brat at New Bohemia.

On Sept. 1, after more than four years with the Sun Post, I will take yet another leap of faith when I leave for a new opportunity in the marketing world.

Thank you for everything Sun Newspapers, New Hope, Golden Valley and my readers.

I hope you will continue to read your local paper and support the new community editor when he or she arrives.