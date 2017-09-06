Brooklyn Park City Council approves Todd Seitz as interim fire chief

After former Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Ken Prillaman resigned amid controversy, Acting Fire Chief Todd Seitz was unanimously approved as interim fire chief at the Aug. 28 City Council meeting.

Seitz has been with the fire department for more than 30 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire administration, is certified as an emergency manager, EMT, fire officer, fire instructor and is licensed as a firefighter with the state of Minnesota. He is currently vice president of the Hennepin County Fire Chief’s Association.

City Manager Jay Stroebel said the various fire department battalions have expressed support for Seitz in recent meetings.

Councilmember Susan Pha thanked Seitz for his service and said that the council is here to support him.

“It’s going to be a hard job to do, but I also want to thank you for taking on that, and I also want to say that I mean it when I said to you before that we’re here to support you,” she said.

Former chief Ken Prillaman resigned his post effective Sept. 2 after the council approved an amicable separation agreement on July 24. Afterword, Prillaman said that harassment from Councilmember Mark Mata was the cause for his resignation. Mata has disagreed with this characterization of his actions.

The League of Minnesota Cities has since partnered with the city for mediation.