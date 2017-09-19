King leads Hawks to revenge victory

The Cooper football team began its preparation for its game against Spring Lake Park, the team that bested the Hawks twice during the 2016 season, by watching the Minnesota Vikings’ season-opening 29-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints Sept. 11. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Cooper quarterback Cameron King throws a pass in game action from earlier this season.

Cooper head football coach Willie Howard was named NFL High School Coach of the Week and, as a perk of winning the award, Howard was permitted to bring 10 of his players, including quarterback Cameron King, to the game.

“The Coach of the Week means nothing, it’s all about these kids,” Howard said. “We took those 10 and I’m able to smack Cam in the back of the neck and say ‘Cam, do you see what Sam Bradford is doing right now?’

“He had a 145 passer rating, he’s 24 for 28 and he led the team and the receivers and offensive line made him look good. I then told him that’s what I need from him against Spring Lake Park.”

King completed 10 of his 11 passes for 241 yards and five touchdowns as the Hawks cruised to a 44-7 victory over Sprring Lake Park, the Hawks’ first in the last 15 years, according to a tweet from Cooper wide receiver/defensive back Phoenix Sproles.

“We approached [the game] like we did the last two weeks, one at a time,” Howard said. “We didn’t look at Spring Lake Park until Sunday night as a coaching staff and then had the walkthrough on Monday.

“The kids are exposed to it, and I think the beautiful thing about it is we had a full week to prepare rather than M.E.A. week, when we have three days. Our kids just executed, they did what we haven’t been able to do.”

Nascier Borden led the team with 70 rushing yards, while Pedro Amoussou (two catches for 91 yards), Trashawn McMillan (two catches for 29 yards), Cornelius Wooten (two catches for 35 yards), Sproles (two catches for 25 yards) and Adrian Adams (two catches for 61 yards) all scored touchdowns to lead the Cooper receiving corps.

“It was a big win for us, the coaches wanted to be straight-faced and not smile, but I know they’re happy,” Sproles said. “We game planned for them, we executed and it was just great.

“There were hardcore practices Monday through Thursday, there was a lot of getting after it.”

While Cooper took solace in the win, the Hawks knew Spring Lake Park, unfortunately, has dipped this season, as the Panthers now stand 0-3 after losses to Irondale, Armstrong and Cooper.

“Unfortunately for Coach [Jeff] Schlieff, their team is down in numbers from all the great things he has done,” Howard said. ‘At the same time, our players had a different mindset and when you’re the best, you want to beat the best, so, no matter what their record was, they’re the team that beat us twice last year and sent us home.”

No matter the quality of opponent, Cooper is simply happy to have posted a 1-0 record in each of the first three weeks of the season. In order to maintain its success, Howard know shis team must be able to continue to work hard week in and week out.

“We have to do one thing: finish,” Howard said. “We talked about finishing and on every play we have to make sure players are finishing the play.

“When we can get players playing in a way that every play matters, it will help us when we try to go 1-0 in the playoffs as well. We’re guaranteed one game, so to get a second game we will have to finish every block, every catch, finish every run into the end zone in practice, finish every tackle until the whistle blows.”

Cooper will play next against Kennedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Bloomington Stadium.

Follow Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris, or on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.