Pirate tennis looks for improvement

When Park Center girls tennis coach Marshall Thompson looked at the outlook for his team last season, he felt Shaimeynah Vang and Karisa Yang would play big roles for his team. Park Center first singles player Hawa Doucoure lunges to return a volley during the Pirates’ 0-7 loss to Armstrong Sept. 6. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

While the two never came out for the squad in 2016, they have re-joined the Pirates this season, replacing the two seniors Park Center lost after last season.

“We lost two seniors after last season and replaced them with those two,” Thompson said. “It’s largely the same group of girls we have been working with the last couple of years.

“Our first doubles is the same, our third singles is the same, and we have just tinkered with the rest, I suppose. Maynah and Hawa Doucoure, who played some first singles last year, are like one and 1A, with Hawa beating Maynah, but it’s not clear-cut at all.”

One of the highlights of the season, Thompson said, has been the success of the Pirates’ second doubles team.

“We have a really fun second doubles team that has been in a lot of three-set matches this year,” Thompson said. “They have started to learn how to win, which is exciting.

“If they get to the third set, everyone feels good about their chances.”

With a talented singles lineup, Thompson knows he has flexibility with his lineup he didn’t necessarily have one season ago. While Doucoure is penciled in as the first singles player, Vang has kept the pressure on as she looks to overtake the spot. Treasure Agbonkhese, who played first singles for Park Center at times last season, has found success at fourth singles, which has helped the Pirates build a strong lineup.

“Treasure has a lot of talent, but she missed the first week of practice and we didn’t know quite what to do with her,” Thompson said. “[Fourth singles] seems to be the spot for her right now.”

While the Pirates own a 4-9 record so far this season, Thompson has been pleased with his team’s development.

“It is exciting as a coach to teach different things in and to not just teach them to keep the ball in,” Thompson said. “They have different sets of skills and are maybe a bit more advanced, tactically.

“I have really enjoyed the mental coaching, talking them through matches.”

The Pirates will play next against Maple Grove at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Maple Grove High School.

Follow Sun Post sports editor Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris and on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.