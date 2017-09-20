Rebel volleyball stacks up the wins

The Champlin Park volleyball team, after falling 2-0 to Lakeville North Sept. 9, has found a way to get back in the win column, as the Rebels have won three straight matches. (Photo By Brian Flanary)

Champlin Park’s Emma Schmidt executes a tip kill during the Rebels’ 3-1 match win over Armstrong Sept. 14.

Coming off the loss to the Panthers, the Rebels defeated Prior Lake 2-0 Sept. 9, Andover 3-0 Sept. 12, and Armstrong 3-1 Sept. 14. With Champlin Park having found sustained success, Champlin Park head volleyball coach John Yunker is looking for ways for his team to improve.

“The next step is just consistency, not just from night to night, but within the night itself,” Yunker said. “There’s a little bit of up and down sometimes, and that’s normal with new faces and a new season, but it’s more consistency overall.

“They’re learning, but when they get pushed they have to figure out how to respond.”

Champlin Park, in its latest match, a 3-1 win over Armstrong, lost a set in a home match for the first time since 2014, but Yunker is mostly pleased with how his team played.

“We’ll take it, Lauren [Clark] is a good hitter, and Armstrong is a great team,” Yunker said. “They’re more balanced than people give them credit for, they’re off to a strong start to the season and they caused some noise in the section playoffs last year and they’re going to do it again.

“There are some things I would like to do differently, but overall I thought we played well. There were some times when we were clicking, then some times when we were scrambling.”

Emma Schmidt led the Rebels to the victory by picking up 20 kills, 26 set assists and 18 digs.

“Emma has flown under the radar a bit, when she was a freshman she didn’t see the court a lot because she was behind two All-State kids,” Yunker said. “She paid attention, learned from some talented people, stepped into a big role last year and did well, so I’m not overly surprised by what she has been doing, because she has taken the next step.

“I’m not down-playing it, I feel she is doing a good job of it, but it’s not super surprising for us, seeing what she has done every day.”

Izzy Ashburn added 20 kills and 25 set assists. Her final set assist of the night, a set to Sami Hilley, who ended the match with a kill, gave her the Champlin Park career record for set assists with 2,041.

“From a physical standpoint, I feel [Ashburn] did some nice things,” Yunker said. “She put some balls away and made good decisions with the offense, but, lately, we need a voice out there.

“We have three captains and they are doing great, but in the past we have leaned on Sydney [Hilley], who was a captain for three years, and we had a talk the other day that we needed to find a new voice, and what we saw from Izzy tonight makes us think there’s a little more of a voice going on to keep the team focused and in the right direction.”

While Schmidt and Ashburn were a part of the match’s biggest moments, Yunker felt his middle hitters, Sami Hilley and Hannah Prasky, played key roles in the victory, as well as in the team’s success over its last few matches.

“They both played really well again,” Yunker said. “From an offensive standpoint, teams have to defend the whole 30 feet, so when we have two middles it is super helpful and it opens it up for the outsides.

“The goal for us is our blocking system is not to get stuff blocks, we’re going to get stuff blocks, but we want to make sure we’re funneling balls to defenders and slowing balls down.”

Champlin Park will play next against Chaska at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Chaska High School.

