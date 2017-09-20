Tough competition sets up Falcons for sections

The Armstrong volleyball team entered the 2017 season with high expectations and, with plenty of time left before the start of the section playoffs, the Falcons look to use tough matches to help them prepare for what they hope is a deep run toward the state tournament. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Armstrong’s Lauren Clark leaps to block a Champlin Park kill attempt during the Falcons’ 3-1 loss to the Rebels Sept. 14.

The Falcons have begun the season with a 7-3 record, but the Falcons lost matches 3-1 to Champlin Park Sept. 14, and 2-1 to Maple Grove in the Hopkins-hosted Royals Invite Sept. 16.

Against Champlin Park, Armstrong head coach Ayesha Khan was pleased to see her team do some things well on the court, including taking a set from the 2016 Class 3A state runner-ups.

“We feel good, we took a set from them, but, obviously, it’s not as satisfying as getting the win on the match,” Khan said. “There are things we could do better, our tip coverage wasn’t great, we definitely have served more aggressive in practice.

“They’re a well put-together team, they have a lot of returners, they’ve got state experience, so we knew we were coming up against a big opponent. We’ve got more in us, and I would love to see them again.”

With Champlin Park not having lost a set during a home match since 2014, Khan was pleased to see her team have success in a hostile environment.

“You could see we were excited, we were pumped up,” Khan said. “The experienced team like Champlin is going to come back calm and collected after a set loss on their home court, their fans got to us a little bit.

“It’s always fun to coach competitive volleyball and to watch competitive volleyball. I’d rather leave here with a loss knowing we played against a good team than a ‘gimme’ win.”

Despite the recent losses to quality teams, Khan feels her team is on track to play as well as possible during the playoffs in October.

“They’ve been performing well,” Khan said. “We still know we have things to work on, we could still be more consistent, we could still serve more aggressively.

“We have more shots in our arsenal, but a team like Champlin isn’t going to make you look good easily, they will make you fight for every point. We have more in our tank and some lofty goals, I don’t think losing to Champlin put us out of winning, or at least finishing high, in the conference, and certainly we want to finish high in the section.”

In order to achieve their lofty goals, the Falcons know they must continue to out-work the opposition.

“It’s going to be more work in the gym,” Khan said. “I thought not only was our play on the court pretty good, but our bench was dialed-in, supportive and cheering.

“They all have the same goals in mind, and whether it was the girls on the bench, the six players on the court, or our star player, they were all dialed in and that’s promising.”

Armstrong will play next against Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Armstrong High School.

