Rivals Armstrong, Cooper prepare for match-up

The Armstrong and Cooper football teams are set up to face off for the third consecutive season this Friday, Sept. 29, at Cooper High School in the Hawks’ homecoming game. (SUN Post File PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Cooper’s Nascier Borden attempts to evade a tackle from Armstrong’s Mekhi Besseck (29) during the Hawks’ 16-14 win over the Falcons last season.

Cooper has won the match-up in each of the last two seasons, and the Hawks won last year’s game 16-14 on a 41-yard touchdown catch from Phoenix Sproles and a game-sealing interception from Sproles while Armstrong hoped to work its way into field goal range.

Both teams enter this year’s match-up coming off a win, as Armstrong improved to 3-1 with a 14-9 win over Forest Lake Sept. 23, and Cooper improved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-0 win over Kennedy Sept. 22.

Armstrong was initially scheduled for a night game Sept. 22, but a power outage at the Forest Lake stadium pushed the game to Saturday evening.

“I’m always happy with the win, they don’t come easy,” Negen said. “There was a lot of stuff that went on, the changing of the days, but I’m glad we were able to get a win.”

Quarterback Tyler Flis scored on a rushing touchdown to kick off the scoring before Cole Priem connected with A.J. Stoker on a touchdown pass to round out the scoring for the Falcons.

Priem and Flis, Armstrong’s two quarterbacks, continue to fight for the lone hold on the starting position.

“We started Tyler last night, but they both played even,” Negen said. “Flis did some good stuff, made some nice throws and scored one early on a run, but Priem did just as much and threw our only touchdown pass.

“They both did some really good things, so we’re still trying to figure some things out. They’re both practicing and playing well, so as long as that keeps going on, I have no problem with playing two quarterbacks.”

While Armstrong’s offense was able to piece together a pair of strong drives to seal the victory, Negen said some turnovers put his defense in a less-than-ideal situation. No matter the field position Forest Lake was given, Negen’s defense was able to step up when it was needed most.

“The defense played well again,” Negen said. ‘They scored nine points, but on offense I don’t think we were mentally tough, we had some turnovers and that put them in a bad spot.

“They’re doing a good job.”

Senior linebacker Michael Wozniak agrees with his coach that his team has been continuing to play better football each week.

“We’re really getting better every week as a team,” Wozniak said. “I’m really excited going into Cooper this week, it should be a lot of fun with a lot of people in the stands.”

Cooper, on the other hand, continues to play well, as the Hawks got off to a fast start against Kennedy and did not let up. Quarterback Cameron King connected with Adrian Adams on a 10-yard touchdown pass to begin the scoring and Onte Burns ran for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Hawks a 14-0 halftime lead.

Nate Hill scored two second half rushing touchdowns and Terrance Nicholson sealed the victory with a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“It was great, we followed the plans from our coaches and executed on the field,” Sproles said. “Seeing the points on the scoreboard, it was all falling into place last week and we’re looking forward to doing it again this week.”

In order for both teams to have success against their inter-district rival, players from both sides agree they must have energy.

“We just have to do our jobs, I know we have the athleticism, we have the ability to beat them,” Wozniak said. “If we just limit the mistakes, limit the turnovers and have all the guys do their responsibilities, we will come out with a victory.”

With the Hawks looking to secure their fifth game of the season at their homecoming game, Sproles knows his team must find a way to stay composed.

“This week is going to be a lot of energy, because it is homecoming,” Sproles said. “We’re going to have a lot of energized players.”

The Hawks will play the Falcons at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Cooper High School.

Follow Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris, or on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.