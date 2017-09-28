Rebels tennis off to strong start

The Champlin Park girls tennis team has opened the 2017 season with an 8-4 record, but the Rebels feel good about the way in which they feel their season is headed. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Champlin Park’s Lauren Witt delivers an overhand serve in game action from the 2017 girls tennis season.

With two strong seniors in Allie Kelley and Lauren Witt, and a strong group of younger players, the Rebels are set for success both this season and in the future.

“Things are going pretty well,” Kelley said. “This year has been bittersweet, with it being my sixth year and my last year playing, but it has been a good [year].

“We’re definitely a good team, we have lost matches we shouldn’t have lost, but we’re hoping we can bounce back for sections.”

While he feels his team could have played better in some matches, Champlin Park head girls tennis coach Luke Shaw feel his team has the potential to play well come sections.

“It has been up and down, we have a strong team I believe, and we have some strong players,” Shaw said. “We’re still trying to work out the kinks, we maybe lost a couple matches we could have won, our opponents definitely took those from us, but I see us continuing to improve.

“We have a lot of great kids, so I’m happy with what we’re doing.”

Kelley and Witt have led the Rebels well this year, and Shaw credits them for helping the team find early success.

“Allie is playing first singles for the third consecutive year, and Lauren Witt is playing first doubles for at least the second consecutive year,” Shaw said. “Those are our only seniors playing in the top 10, after that we have several juniors, a seventh-grader playing third singles, and a couple tenth graders.

“In some ways we have a pretty young team with two strong veteran players to lead the way.”

As the Rebels continue to march toward the section tournament, Shaw would like to see his team learn improve on a couple of fronts.

“I think it’s more of a little consistency,” Shaw said. “There have been matches where we play outstanding and show our potential, and then some matches we limped through a little bit.

“There has been really good tennis out of a lot of our players, but it has to be the whole match and every match.”

