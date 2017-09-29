Local teams excel at Rum River Invite

< > (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky) Park Center’s Elizabeth Mattson competes in the Anoka Rum River Invite Sept. 14, at Anoka High School.

The Armstrong, Cooper and Park Center cross-country teams’ seasons are in full swing, and they competed in the Anoka Rum River Invite Sept. 14.

The Armstrong boys team finished third overall behind St. Paul Highland Park and champion Mounds View.

Ben Aoki-Sherwood led the Falcons with his eighth-place finish in 17 minutes and 15.14 seconds. Sam Himes (11th place, 17:23.66), Sam Theisen (20th place, 17:47.43), Jack Meinert (25th place, 18:09.98), Carter Crawford (26th place, 18:10.99), Zachary McShane (34th place, 18:27.01), and Calvin Libra (40th place, 18:33.69) were the top seven runners for the Falcons.

The Armstrong girls team placed ninth out of the 16 teams at the Rum River Invite.

Lucy Anderson led the Falcon girls with a 22nd place finish with a time of 21:25.899. Mio Aoki-Sherwood (33rd place, 22:18.56), Margo Heuisler (36th place, 22:35.899), Maggie McAlister (61st place, 24:02.86), Bri Umana (93rd place, 26:10.80), and Graciela Wiegert (94th place, 26:10.80) rounded out the top seven runners for the Falcon girls.

The Cooper boys team finished 16th overall ahead of Park Center and Spring Lake Park.

Nolan Boswell led the Hawks with his 72nd place finish and a time of 19:33.08. Thomas Hotvedt (85th place, 20:00.7), Ethan Maki (88th place, 20:08.44), Will Sutter (105th place, 21:29.66), and Sam Hernick (108th place, 21:47.69) were the top five runners for the Cooper squad.

The Cooper girls did not qualify for placement as a team, as the Hawks ran just four varsity girls runners.

Alice Zieska (41st place, 23:06.31), Elizabeth Smude (58th place, 23:45.899), Stephine Sorenson (98th place, 26:24.20) and Kate Pletcher (100th place, 28:17.001) were the four Hawks runners.

The Park Center boys team finished 17th overall at the Rum River Invite.

Joel Nathe led the Pirates with his 79th place finish with a time of 19:40.94. Josh Reed (87th place, 20:02.94), Nathan Courchane (102nd place, 21:14.64), Josiah Somers (106th place, 21:41.66), Cameron Granner (107th place, 21:46.93), Jason Somers (109th place, 21:54.69) and Justice McElwee (111th place, 22:46.61) were the top seven finishers for the Pirates.

The Park Center girls team placed 13th at the Rum River Invite.

Elizabeth Mattson led the Pirate girls with a 25th place finish with a time of 21:37.15. Maddie Beaver (42nd place, 23:13.38), Laila Franklin (67th place, 24:26.18), Joy Kormanik (75th place, 24:53.57), Brooke Bierbaum (86th place, 25:38.35) and Khelsie Raley (87th place, 25:38.55) rounded out the top seven runners for the Pirate girls.

