New coach looks to spark Cooper tennis

The Cooper girls tennis team has gotten off to a rough start to the 2017 season, as the Hawks have posted an 0-6 record so far. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Cooper first doubles player Elisabeth Toutge returns a volley during the Hawks’ 6-1 loss to Richfield Sept. 7.

While the Hawks haven’t been able to experience much success so far this season, Cooper head girls tennis coach Janio Axelson, who is in his first season with the girls’ program after re-joining the Hawks in the spring to take over the Cooper boys and girls tennis programs, is confident his team is improving with each match.

“We’re slowly developing, slowly getting better,” Axelson said. “We’re still struggling with being competitive, finishing off points, finishing of matches.

“We’re trying to instill this desire, this will. Most of these teams we’re pretty close to in terms of talent and skill and play, but it’s trying to develop that next step of how we get to that next level and build that sense of intensity and passion and go for it.”

Before the Hawks can experience success on the courts, Axelson believes his team must first show the confidence necessary to pull out tough victories.

“It’s a struggle, it’s trying to build that confidence and show them they can go for more,” Axelson said. “They can go for it and care.

“When you make that investment, it’s a cool feeling to put everything into it. Trying to build that culture is difficult. Since day one we have been focusing on a growth mindset, to play with purpose.”

The Hawks took their first step toward competitiveness when sophomore Katelyn Gisvold earned a 6-4, 7-6 victory to record the Hawks’ first game win of the season.

With the section tournament set to begin in early October, Axelson knows time is running short, but he will look for his team to build a competitive mindset before the Hawks wrap up their regular season.

“I think the goal for the year is to build that competitiveness, build that want,” Axelson said. “They can do this, they can play against these teams, they can beat these teams.

“The results don’t matter to me, but it’s about that process of that wanting to, that desire, that competitiveness.”

Cooper will play next against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Cooper High School.

Follow Chris Chesky on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris, or on Facebook at SunSportsStaff.