Young Falcons continue to shine

Armstrong head girls tennis coach Dan Richards wasn’t sure how his team’s win-loss record would look at the end of the season, as he knew he would feature many young players in his lineup, as the Falcons have just two seniors on the varsity roster. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Armstrong’s Mallory Lithun looks to return a serve in match action from the 2017 season.

The Falcons feature 11 juniors and two sophomores alongside of their two seniors, and, despite their youth, the Falcons have shown that they have the talent to compete against the toughest teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Armstrong holds a 12-6 record through its first 18 matches of the season, and the Falcons are well-equipped to make a run at a high seed in the Section 5AA team tournament.

“We have a good young team,” Richards said. “We have had some close matches and it has been a lot of fun.

“We have some girls that are working harder than ever and it has been a lot of fun.”

Junior Mallory Lithun, the Falcons’ second singles player, has been one of the players that has aided the Falcons the most this season.

“Mallory is probably the hardest worker I have ever coached in high school, boys or girls,” Richards said. “She is really driven and she really wants it, she wants to be good.

“She has had a great season so far. She always competes really hard, and she really represents herself on the court well, whether she’s winning or losing.”

Sophomore Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong’s first singles player that went to state as an eighth-grader, has also had a strong season for the Falcons.

“Nicole is solid,” Richards said. “She has gotten a lot taller again, and her upside is huge.

“She is another hard worker, plays a lot in the offseason and plays a lot of tournaments. She and Mallory will play college tennis, it’s just a matter of at what level, but I think Nicole could get playing at the Division-I level if she wanted to.”

With great talent in both the singles and doubles lineups, Armstrong has high hopes for its chances in the section tournament. No matter how the season ends, Armstrong can be confident that it has worked hard to improve this season.

“Our goal this year and every year is to improve as a team,” Richards said. “We want to play better at the end of the year than we were in the beginning, so that’s our focus.

“We want to have a growth mindset of getting better every match, learn from your losses.”

