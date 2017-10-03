Pirates fall to Irondale 35-13

The Park Center football team fell to 2-3 on the season when the Pirates dropped a 35-13 decision to Irondale Sept. 29. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Park Center quarterback Jemal Brown throws a pass during the Pirates’ 35-13 loss to Irondale Sept. 29.

Irondale got off to a hot start to the game, as the Knights took a 21-0 lead before Jemal Brown threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Levante Parker with 3:20 left in the half.

Park Center, during an attempt to make it a one-score game before half, fumbled the ball and Irondale returned the fumble 18 yards for a touchdown to make it a 28-7 game at halftime.

Irondale made it 35-7 in the fourth quarter before Brown threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Emmanuel Tamba for a 12-yard score.

Park Center will play next against DeLaSalle at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at DeLaSalle High School.

