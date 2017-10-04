Improving Falcons continue strong season

The Armstrong boys soccer team won a combined four games during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but the Falcons have found a way to have success this season, as Armstrong sports an 8-6 record with just one regular season game left on the schedule. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Armstrong’s Abel Vaudo (7) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the Falcons’ 2-1 win over Osseo Sept. 28.

While the team’s record is a cause for optimism within the program, Armstrong head boys soccer coach Cameron Opel knows the next step for his team is to find consistency from game to game.

“We struggled with bringing the game on some evenings and, like I have said before, 5 p.m. games have been a struggle, we have a different team showing up at 7 p.m., so it was nice to get our first 5 p.m. game win of the season [Sept. 26],” Opel said. “I think our guys were really firing on all cylinders tonight all around, it’s fun to watch these guys play when they’re playing their game.

“We can string passes, but to create and move the ball well, I think we did that more often and there were some nice moments of really good soccer out there. We have stuff to improve on, as everyone does.”

Armstrong coming off a 1-0 win over Centennial Sept. 26, found consistency as the Falcons bested Osseo 2-1 Sept. 28 during the team’s Senior Night celebration.

“It’s always a good night to recognize the guys that have been in the program for a long time, our seniors,” Opel said. “The way they came out and dominated, we weren’t sure what that group had done because they hadn’t seen a ton of minutes, but they came out and took control of the game.

“That what you want to see from your seniors out there.”

Abel Vaudo scored within the game’s first five minutes before Osseo came back to tie the score. Joseph Fineboy gave the Falcons the lead with roughly 11 minutes left in the first half.

“We wanted to score a goal with the seniors on the field,” Vaudo said. “We made too many switches at the same time, so we were lost and gave up the goal.”

Armstrong keeper Bennett Scheib believes the Falcons’ continued success has been a product of the team’s dedication to improvement this season.

“This was great, all our energy and hard work paid off tonight,” Scheib said. “We have been building up to this game, so we have been practicing really hard and we finished the game.”

Opel agreed that hard work has played a big role in helping the Falcons succeed.

“Individual effort becomes collective effort,” Opel said. “Our gamers stepped up and got the job done, and the other guys are executing their roles.

“We continue to do that and we were strong on defense tonight, so we have that going in the backfield and in the midfield.”

With one game left on the regular season schedule, a 7 p.m. game against Irondale Thursday, Oct. 5, at Irondale High School, Opel hopes his team will continue to improve.

“We want to keep winning games in the conference,” Opel said. “We have Irondale on Thursday and then we will sit down in the seeding meeting and see where we fall in.

“This is the best team we have had at Armstrong in a number of years.”

