Armstrong girls shake off slow start

The Armstrong girls soccer team got off to an incredibly slow start, as the Falcons won just one of their first seven games of the season. (SUN Post STAFF PHOTO BY Chris Chesky)

Armstrong’s Kaitsy Baker runs down a ball during the Falcons’ 4-0 win over Osseo Sept. 28.

Despite returning many players from last year’s team, including University of Minnesota-committed goalkeeper Ana Aguado, the Falcons had trouble playing cohesively at times during the beginning of the year.

“We definitely had some struggles in the beginning, but we’re finding ourselves in how we’re playing,” Aguado said. “We’re getting comfortable with each other and our play, so it has worked out for us recently.

“Sometimes that happens and you can’t help it, but we do the best we can and have fun with it. It’s high school soccer, we’re here to have fun, do our best and learn.”

Since its slow start, Armstrong appears to have found its form, as it has posted a 3-2 record in its last five games.

When asked about why her team has been able to turn around its season, Armstrong head girls soccer coach Natalie Jin narrowed her team’s key to success down to one factor.

“All the hard work we have been doing in practice,” Jin said. “We have been trying to work out of the back, keeping it on the ground and possessing it a bit more, and the girls have been really receptive to it.

“We’ve seen those changes in the game.”

Armstrong’s offense early in the season came from sending the ball forward and having strikers Julia Osborne and Kaitsy Baker chase down the ball, whereas now the Falcons rely on an attack based on possession.

“We just keep bringing up the point that we have successful runs in every game,” Jin said. “It just wasn’t often enough, so we had to look at what caused those successful runs, and it was short passes and keeping it simple, working together as a team.”

While Armstrong has improved greatly in its most recent games, Jin would like to see her team’s offense continue to improve.

“I still would like to see more shots,” Jin said. “I think we had four solid goals tonight, but we want to get more shots off as a team.

“Every time you take a shot and it is on target, whether you score or not, it builds confidence. It builds confidence in the player for next time.”

Ideally, Armstrong would like to see added improvement sooner rather than later. With the final regular season game of the season scheduled against Wayzata at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Armstrong High School, Armstrong would like to be able to adjust in time to make a run in the section 6AA playoffs.

“We have put that slow start in the back of our heads and are moving forward,” Aguado said. “We have two games left plus sections, so that’s our focus right now.”

