Champlin Park finishes third at Griak Invite

The Champlin Park cross-country team competed against some of the top teams in the state, as well as some top teams from other nearby states, in the Roy Griak Invitational Maroon Division meet Sept. 23. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Champlin Park boys cross-country team poses with its third-place trophy following the Roy Griak Invitational-Maroon division meet Sept. 23.

The Champlin Park boys cross-country team finished third overall at the Griak Invitational. Connor Janostin (53rd place, 11:12), Eoin Keran (54th place, 11:13), Daniel Kloeppner (57th place, 11:13), Ben Fischer (63rd place, 11:15), and Mark Scheller (79th place, 11:19) scored for the Rebel boys. Connor Preston (202nd place, 11:59) and Arik Spaude (232nd place, 12:10) also ran for the Rebels.

The Champlin Park girls cross-country team finished 27th overall at the Griak Invitational. Sarina Lindell (105th, 13:50), Maggie Grossman (128th, 14:04), Emma Berge (133rd place, 14:05), Emily Lindell (151st place, 14:13), and Amelia Lund (219th place, 14:54) scored for the Rebel girls. Atley Schreiner (220th place, 14:54) and Greta Bahe )230th place, 14:57) also ran for Champlin Park.

