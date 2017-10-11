As the theater comes down, Topgolf looms large

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY CHRISTIAAN TARBOX)

Demolition crews tear down the now-former Brooklyn Center Regal Cinema on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in preparation for the eventual construction of a three-story Topgolf sports-entertainment complex, tenatively set to open later next year.

With the now-former Regal Cinema building being torn down in favor of an upcoming state-of-the-art sports-entertainment facility, some residents are nonetheless expressing excitement for the impending destination spot.

Demolition officially began on the 19-year-old Brooklyn Center multiplex during the first week of October, the first stepping stone for the inevitable debut of Minnesota’s first-ever franchise location of the Dallas-based Topgolf, a national golfing-meets-restaurant facility franchise that will see a massive, three-story complex featuring driving lanes, a restaurant, event space and other entertainment.

According to city business development director Gary Eitel, it will take approximately nine total months to finish the project, pending any weather complications.

“As they’re demolishing the building, they are preparing the pad site and installing the utilities,” said Eitel. “Oct. 23 is the date that’s scheduled for the pouring of concrete for the footings and foundations.”

The Brooklyn Center Topgolf is expected to open its doors in late summer or early fall 2018. And while the closure of the Regal has deprived Brooklyn Center of movie theaters, especially considering the previous closure of the Brookdale 8 cinemas in 2011, a number of Brooklyn Center residents have expressed excitement over Topgolf bringing in a lot of potential business from all over the metro.

“They will be creating 500 full- and part-time (jobs),” said resident Mia Rampi-Lambertz. “The space will be used and not remain vacant, which is a good use of the land.”

“The age of movie theaters is coming to a close,” said resident Brian Fellegy. “They had a good run. I’m happy to see an interactive entertainment facility taking its place. It is a prime location, especially with 252 being opened up. If it does well, it may lead to other redevelopment, which would be great for the area.”

Residents Vicki and John Paverud were enthusiastic about what the facility could not only do for the local economy, but also for the community at large.

“It also offers possibilities for the youth and young adults through sponsorship of tournaments, competition, and individual teams,” said Vicki Paverud. “I urge the owners/managers to work with our community agencies, schools and faith communities to open up opportunities for our youth.”

And resident Steve Andrusko, a 34-year Brooklyn Center resident, sees this development as a positive upswing for the city.

“I have seen much change in the way of a downturn in this city with many stores and other places to eat and shop now closed,” said Andrusko. “The folks here have gotten so (used) to this downturn direction that they just can’t seem to think that yes, in Brooklyn Center we can have nice, bright, shiny new things.”

