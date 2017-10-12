Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

LEGAL NOTICEPROPOSALS WANTED
CITY HALL
5200 85TH AVENUE NORTH
BROOKLYN PARK, MN 55443
PROPOSALS DUE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2017, 5:00 P.M.
Proposals will be received at the City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN, 55443, until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017, for civil legal services (City Attorney) for the City of Brooklyn Park.
Questions regarding civil legal services, and to obtain the Request for Proposal, should be directed to:
Michael T. Freske
Employment Attorney
City of Brooklyn Park
5200 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
763-493-8184
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all proposals shall be subject to the following:
No proposals shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the due date. The City reserves the right to reject any of all proposals and to waive informalities.
NOTICE OF PROPOSALS WANTED BY THE CITY CLERK:
Item description Proposals Due
Legal Services (City Attorney) 10/20/17 5:00 p.m.
Devin Montero, City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Center Sun Post
October 12, 2017
742386
http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/742386-1.pdf