Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

LEGAL NOTICEPROPOSALS WANTED

CITY HALL

5200 85TH AVENUE NORTH

BROOKLYN PARK, MN 55443

PROPOSALS DUE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2017, 5:00 P.M.

Proposals will be received at the City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN, 55443, until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2017, for civil legal services (City Attorney) for the City of Brooklyn Park.

Questions regarding civil legal services, and to obtain the Request for Proposal, should be directed to:

Michael T. Freske

Employment Attorney

City of Brooklyn Park

5200 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

[email protected]

763-493-8184

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all proposals shall be subject to the following:

No proposals shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the due date. The City reserves the right to reject any of all proposals and to waive informalities.

NOTICE OF PROPOSALS WANTED BY THE CITY CLERK:

Item description Proposals Due

Legal Services (City Attorney) 10/20/17 5:00 p.m.

Devin Montero, City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

October 12, 2017

742386

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/742386-1.pdf