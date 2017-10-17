Brooklyn Park City Council discusses code amendment clarifying vacancy application, appointment procedure

The Brooklyn Park City Council discussed an amendment to the city code regarding the application and appointment procedure for council vacancies at its Oct. 9 meeting.

The discussion comes after the council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the City Charter, Section 2.04 related to vacancies declared with less than 365 days remaining on the council members term.

These potential city code changes are the result of Charter Commission discussions in response to the city’s appointment of Susan Pha to the council. A vacancy occurred on the council after former Councilmember John Jordan resigned and moved out of the city on Aug. 31.

Jordan’s term would expire on Jan. 1, 2017. Since there were less than 365 days left in his term, the City Charter called for the council to make an appointment within 45 days after the declaration of vacancy. If the council did not make the appointment, the mayor would be required to make the appointment within 15 days.

The council formally declared a vacancy on Sept. 12, 2016, and decided to appoint the candidate from the city’s West District who received the most votes in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Jordan slightly postponed his notice of a vacancy so that the council would be able to make an appointment after the Nov. 8 general election, Mayor Jeff Lunde said.

Susan Pha received the most votes in the Nov. 8 election, and on Nov. 10, Lunde appointed Pha to serve the balance of Jordan’s unexpired term. On Nov. 14, she was sworn into office.

“It just made logical sense to do it the way that we did,” said Councilmember Bob Mata.

After the Charter Commission discussed the matter, it was decided that the charter ought to be amended to more specifically outline how the council should respond to vacancies. On April 24, 2017, the council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the Charter, Section 2.04 relating to a vacancy declared by the council with less than 365 day remaining on the council member’s term.

“I think what the Charter Commission, what the spirit of the charter amendment was, codify the process you’re going to use to make the appointment,” said Jim Thompson, city attorney. The charter states the time frame in which an appointment needs to occur, but does not outline the process, he said.

The code amendment largely aligns the city code with the charter amendment approved on April 24. The new ordinance states that if there is a vacancy declared, the council must select at least three applicants for interviewing in a public meeting. Once interviews have been completed, the council must vote on filling the vacancy in the manner set forth in Section 2.04 of the City Charter.

The ordinance makes an exception if there are fewer than 120 days remaining in the term of the vacant office, which would allow the council to appoint a member in the same fashion as Councilmember Susan Pha was appointed.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost/.