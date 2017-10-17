Brooklyn Park City Council gives feedback on proposed new code of conduct and rules of procedure

Lays out potential consequences for violating the code

The Brooklyn Park City Council gave feedback on proposed amendments to its code of conduct and rules of procedure at its Oct. 9 meeting.

The proposed rules and code of conduct come in the wake of the resignation of former fire chief Ken Prillaman.

The council approved an amicable separation agreement with Prillaman at its July 24 meeting. Prillaman has said that he resigned as the result of harassment from Councilmember Mark Mata.

Mata has disagreed with this characterization of their interactions, and said he has only acted in the best interest of the taxpayers.

Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmember Rich Gates called for Mata to resign at the July 24 meeting, and also called on the council to censure Mata.

On Aug. 14, the council approved the creation of a community work group to draft new rules of procedure and a code of conduct for the council, as well as a partnership with the League of Minnesota Cities.

The community work group brought back its first draft of the amended code of conduct and rules of procedure for comment from the council.

The recommendations amend existing rules of procedure language and add approximately 11 pages of language related to ethics and a code of conduct.

The code also includes a section on accountability and consequences for those who violate the code. That is, it specifies a process that the council should follow if they feel a member has violated the code.

The following actions, listed in order from least to most punitive, can be taken against a council member if they violate the code: admonition, or a verbal non-public statement made by the mayor to the member in violation; reprimand, which would come in the form of a public letter approved by the council and signed by the mayor; and censure, which is administered as a formal resolution adopted by the council.

If a potential violation involves the mayor, it would be brought to the attention of the mayor pro-tem. Currently, Councilmember Bob Mata is the city’s mayor pro-tem.

The code lays out expectations for conduct in public meetings, in unofficial settings, in communication with the media and in connection with city staff members, commissions and other agencies.

After surveying code of conducts adopted by other cities, the work group decided to use an Evans, Colorado, policy as a framework.

Councilmembers Bob Mata, Mark Mata and Lisa Jacobson, as well as Mayor Jeff Lunde, said that language in the document related to open forums and public comment that formally referred to “citizens” or “residents” be changed to something more inclusive, such as “stakeholders,” that would include a larger group of potential speakers.

In a section titled “Council Conduct with City Staff,” the proposed code states that council members should “never publicly criticize an individual employee.” It also states that efforts should be made to ask questions regarding an issue before a council meeting, and states the following: “Don’t engage in ‘gotcha’ politics. Don’t spring surprises on council members or city staff, especially at formal meetings.”

“There’s some areas in here that I am curious how this is all going to play out,” said Councilmember Mark Mata. “You come up with phrases in here like ‘gotcha’—I’m not sure I really want to see stuff like that written in a policy. We have seven individuals up here. I can probably say for the first time there’s been seven people up here that are all very different in their thinking and background. … There’s times when I’m going to rely on somebody else’s questioning of an answer, of a topic, and they may read language different than I may read it … so when they ask that question, it’s now going to bait another question from me. It could even make me change my vote. … I won’t have every answer to every question prior to the meeting.

“I just want to make sure that how you’re phrasing things here is not creating a bunch of robots up here,” Mata continued. “I didn’t sign up for this to have someone lie to me, misrepresent data, present unfactual things, construe the truth, manipulate a situation, so that it sounds like it’s one way but really it’s another way. … You can call me a bully, many people do go over there and call it to me. … I’m not saying [all staff] do, I’m not saying that really any of them do it anymore … [but] those are infractions that I will not take lightly.”

Endorsements made by sitting council members can be problematic and result in strained relationships, Mata said.

Carol Vosberg, who served on the work group that drafted the policy and serves on the city’s planning commission, said that there was no intent to keep council members from asking additional questions when needed.

“I like the fact that we all have the roles and responsibilities in here clearly defined. … I have done a lot of what’s in here already, especially asking questions ahead of time because I would rather have staff get the time to research the correct information,” said Councilmember Rich Gates.

Mayor Jeff Lunde said the policy could complicate political campaigns.

“Campaign season—a crazy time when lots of things are said, where if a council person is running against another council person for mayor, and maybe on the campaign site they say what their version of the truth is, and the other council member says, ‘I think you’re violating our rules of conduct by … criticizing me,” Lunde said. “In our rules it doesn’t differentiate between campaign and council and where that grey area is. … To me there was a line between campaigning [and council].”

Lunde said a clock should be added at the public comment rostrum so that speakers can see if they are reaching the three-minute time limit.

The policy also appears to require that the council strictly adhere to Roberts Rules of Order, the council’s parliamentary procedure, Lunde said. If that is the case, all council members including himself would need to look more closely at those rules, he said.

Councilmember Susan Pha said that the draft policy outlines clear expectations for the council, and that there needs to be an accountability mechanism in the code of conduct. The code should still be applicable during campaign season and the council should hold itself to a high standard, she said.

Mark Mata, Bob Mata and Pha said they agreed with Lunde regarding a clock for speakers.

The policy will likely be brought before the council again on Oct. 23.

Work group members include Lunde, Jacobson, Pha, community members Nelima Sitati-Munene, Michael Fowler, Vosberg, and Scott Simmons, as well as City Clerk Devin Montero, City Attorney Jim Thompson and City Manager Jay Stroebel.

