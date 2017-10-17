Golden Valley High School, Breck alumni celebrate unique, shared history

Plaque will commemorate educational values, strong school spirit

By Megan Thorstad

Graduates and faculty of the former Golden Valley High School gathered with Breck School officials, staff and students Oct. 13 to celebrate the unveiling of a plaque, which will serve as a reminder of the shared location of the two schools, the educational values and strong school spirit of both groups. (Submitted photo)

Former Golden Valley High School Athletic Director Jerome Holewa and Former Golden Valley High School Principal Buzz Flodid reunite Friday, Oct. 13, at Breck School to celebrate the unveiling of a commemorative plaque for GVHS.

Golden Valley High School opened its doors to seventh through 12th grade students in September 1957 under the direction of Superintendent Lucille D. Rosenow and Principal Dewey Breisch. Over the course of 23 years, the school graduated 2,189 students. In 1981, the former high school was absorbed by the Hopkins School District. At that time, the school vacated and Breck, an independent private school, stepped in to purchase the campus, which it operates today. (Submitted photo)

Former Golden Valley High School math faculty member and coach Bob Lockwood traveled from his home in Surprise, Arizona to be with “We Remember” Committee Chair Pete Prestegaard and other former GVHS students at the commemorative plaque event Friday, Oct. 13.

More than 200 Golden Valley Vikings alumni worked to design a commemorative plaque to be placed outside the entrance of Breck School. Together, the group formed the “We Remember” Committee and raised enough funding to cover the cost of the engraved, copper-framed plaque and mounting costs.

Pete Prestegaard, chairperson of the committee and Golden Valley graduate in the class of 1960, said the movement to create a remembrance memorial started as a conversation with a good friend.

“The idea to commemorate the original school was kicked around informally among a bunch of us for quite a few years, with particular pushes by past leader Lowell Gomsrud and later Wade Turner,” Prestegaard said. “It accelerated when we noticed there really was no remaining marker of our beloved former home.”

Prestigaard united with many former GVHS graduates through Facebook. It was there, he said, that the idea for a commemorative plaque was finalized. The challenge presented then was to decide who would be listed on plaque. (Submitted photo)

Class of 1960 and “We Remember” Committee Chairperson Pete Prestegaard and his wife Barb Anderson Prestegaard, class of 1961, address the audience at the plaque dedication ceremony Friday, Oct. 13. Former GVHS students and faculty from as far away as New York, California, Arizona and Florida attended.

“In a solution perhaps suitable only to a Minnesotan kind of logic, we decided to show all names alphabetically on the reverse side,” he chuckled. “That is, not so much as a brag badge but sort of a shared, symbolic memory of those important to us as a group, hidden from casual view but known and recorded; central, too, to the prime purpose and message on the face.”

Prestegaard said 47 honorees names are embossed on the back of the plaque. The plaque sits in a copper frame so, over time, it will reflect the school’s age and rich history. The plaque’s metal work was done by Don McNeil who is the son of one of the initial school board members to vote GVHS into existence. (Submitted Photo)

The plaque, engraved by Don McNeil, will be adhered to the entrance of Breck School to symbolize both school’s values of the shared location and strong school spirit of both groups.

“These 47 names we believe are representative of the best of those who made the school what it was,” Prestegaard said. “We’ve surely missed some who were, and are, deserving and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Former students flew in for the event from all over the United States — Texas, New York, California; others returned to Golden Valley from as far as Europe.

“From the start, GVHS offered an impressive curriculum: from Latin to car repair, from home economics to drama, from debate to typing, from band to choir and virtually all sports,” Prestegaard said. “Plus, naturally, all the usual college prep courses, clubs and publications. And, due to the general excellence and commitment of administration, teachers and coaches over its 23 years, GVHS also excelled well beyond its size. Programs in English, French and German stood out. So did science and theater. In sports, we had conference, regional and even state championships, particularly in swimming, softball, baseball, football, basketball and track, as well as individual honors and All American ratings for our publications, the Viking and the Valley Viewer.”

Prestigaard also boasted that the building was designed by architects Richard Hammel and Curt Green, now HGA, who are also responsible for the design of Golden Valley’s General Mills campus and, maybe more prestigious, Ordway Hall in St. Paul.

“The first building on campus, still the core of the current school, was a pioneering concept done by HGA,” Prestegaard said. “Green, at the time, was a Golden Valley resident who conceived the open principles and courtyard, while laboring in the basement of his home on Turnpike Road. It’s surely a credit to the initial designers, that today’s school features these same elements, updated and enlarged, and still relevant.”

(Submitted Photo)

The We Remember Committee had an art piece designed to combine the two school mascots — the Vikings and the Mustangs.

Prestigaard looked back fondly at his memories at the high school. He recalled, back then, a deluxe car costing less than $5,000, bungalows could be purchased for $12,000. Minimum wage was $1 an hour, a gallon of gas was 24 cents and McDonald’s “three-course meal” was only 49 cents.

“New too, were seat belts, Disneyland, and Hawaii becoming the 50th state,” he said. “In retrospect, our school’s creation reflected watershed times such as Rosa Parks integration and the challenge of the post-Sputnik science years as well as the more fun emergence of Elvis and new professional sports teams. The Minnesota Vikings borrowed our mascot name four years later!”

He also noted that it was a creative and booming time for Golden Valley, too. General Mills had moved its headquarters to the city, Tennant was founded by the Pennocks and Honeywell built the company’s plant in town.

“Seems so long ago but also, in a funny way, just like yesterday,” he said. “Golden Valley was always relevant and a place where kids from many walks of life blended, flourished, learned and grew. Even though Golden Valley School District is now past history, it is so wonderful that the physical structure and so much of the intent too, live on through Breck School.”