Golden Valley’s own ‘Rosie the Riveter’ heads to Washington, takes Honor Flight

Resident assists WWII soldiers, honored for efforts 70 years later

By Megan Thorstad

[email protected]

Golden Valley resident Barbara Larson was named the first “Rosie the Riveter” in the Twin Cities area to be commended for her work in World War II. Last month, 91-year-old Larson took an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. where she toured the country’s most historic landmarks. (Submitted Photo)

Golden Valley resident Barbara Larson was commended for her work during World War II in Washington D.C. Larson recently returned from an Honor Flight where she was applauded for her work in a propeller factory tool shed during the war. Here, Larson celebrates her return to Minnesota with her family.

The Honor Flight Network was founded by physician assistant and retired Air Force Captain, Earl Morse. The first flight carried 12 veterans to see the WWII memorial in 2005. The program expanded to honor those that have given so much and ensure their memories are never forgotten.

Larson worked as a tool crib manager in a propeller factory on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in the 1940s, and, her memory of the experience is razor sharp.

“I managed all three shifts at the defense plant,” Larson said. “The men were checking out anything they needed to make propellers for the planes. When they came and signed in there were three slips of paper to keep track of each tool. At the end of their shift they’d hand me their slip of paper and I’d match it to the one I had kept for the day.” (Submitted Photo)

Golden Valley resident Barbara Larson recently returned to Minnesota from Washington D.C. where she was recognized for her assistance during WWII.

The third slip of paper was given to the head of operations. Larson describes her work in the tool crib as a very detailed and organized operation. She was also responsible for delivering needed equipment for the pieceworkers. Larson recalls driving around a vehicle similar to a golf cart with a forklift overhead. During the operation, Larson sported a white towel to cover her hair to protect it from getting snagged in the machinery. To accompany her headpiece, she wore overalls and steel-toe shoes to protect her feet.

“The propellers were heavy,” she recalls. “We didn’t know what kind or what sizes were going out — that was under heavy security.”

Larson married her husband Bob, in 1945 after they met on a rollerskating trip. It was an unconventional marriage, she said. He was a “farm boy;” she was from the city. Neither of their parents were thrilled that they picked one another so the two made it official in Mora, at the courthouse. (Submitted Photo)

Golden Valley resident Barbara Larson worked at a propeller factory on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. There, she worked in the tool crib where she was responsible for keeping the tools organized and for tracking tools that went out during shift changes. Larson proudly displays her work uniform, which she sported six days a week — a towel to wrap her hair up so it didn’t get caught in machinery, overalls and steel-toe work boots.

Because Bob was in the Army, the two received a $50 per month stipend. This left $40 for rent and $10 for food. Larson laughs because for quite some time the two lived on coffee and donuts in the mornings with nothing more to eat than a hamburger for dinner.

“We lived in a little, one-bedroom place,” she said. “Not like the ones they make today. It fit our bed and there was enough space to put a chair on either side. I had a Coca-Cola cooler for a refrigerator. There wasn’t a closet, but you wanted to keep your clothes in the suitcase anyway because the cockroaches were so thick.”

The two had four children together — Ted, Vicky, Ross and Boyd. Larson said she was in labor for a total of five and half hours between the four of them.

“I’m so glad I picked him,” she smiled. “We built a beautiful life together and were so happy.”

Larson was nominated by her son, Boyd, to take the Honor Flight. Larson said she was so surprised when her son told her she was accepted to go. (Submitted Photo)

Golden Valley resident Barbara Larson and her husband, Bob, in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1946. Bob served in WWII but returned to the states after a serious truck crash.

“I had always had perfect blood pressure, but when I went in for my physical that day they asked my what was wrong,” she said. “I told the doctors I was going on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and they double checked my blood pressure and cleared me to go.”

Larson said the whole experience was incredibly moving. She was amazed at the patriotism that is still alive and well in America.

“It was so precious; it’s hard to put into words,” she said. “They treated us so well. We were so well protected and cared for.”

Throughout the trip the crew kept a close eye on its guests and had medical services available if needed. Transportation and meals were arranged for the veterans and the “Rosies” as well. While on the trip, Larson met a woman wearing wacky socks.

“So I asked her what was on her socks and she told me they were ‘Rosie the Riveters,’” Larson said. “I told her ‘I’m a real one,’ and that did it. She laid her head on my shoulder and sobbed.”

The group filled three buses and made 14 stops, visiting the Korean and Vietnam memorials; the Lincoln Memorial; the Women in Military Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

“We saw the changing of the guard,” she said. “That was so moving. There were so many tears. At dusk we witnessed the lowering of the flag. It was very slow and very beautiful. Those were the two things that stood out to me. I’ll never forget that.”

Larson said, too, that before the flight took off the group said a prayer. They also prayed before every meal — a memory Larson holds dear. Upon her return to Minnesota, Larson recalls bagpipes playing to celebrate her arrival home. Service men and women, dressed in uniform lined the airport hallway to shake her hand and welcome her home. Larson’s family was there to greet her dressed in Rosie the Riveter garb and holding signs commemorating her days as a real-life Rosie.

“My family made me a book of all my extended relatives dressed as Rosie the Riveter,” she said. “That was just so special. The whole experience was one I’ll never forget.”