Hopkins school board candidates answer community members’ questions

Five new candidates for running three open seats From left: Candidates Fartun Ahmed, Kevin Bennett, Jen Westmoreland Bouchard, Chris LaTondresse, Steve Semler and moderator Deb Brinkman. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Sabina Badola)

The local chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted a forum Oct. 12 for community members to get to know the candidates for Hopkins School Board.

Audience members submitted written questions to moderator Deb Brinkman, who asked the most prominent questions. Topics ranged from detachment requests to open enrollment to the achievement gap and more issues.

All five of the candidates would be new to the board if elected. There are three open seats on the board. Current board members Betsy Anderson, Doobie Kurus and Warren Goodroad are not seeking re-election.

The full forum can be viewed at lwvmeph.org. The voters’ guide on these candidates can be found on sailor.mnsun.com or in the Oct. 5 paper.

Hopkins schools has a high minority population. What approaches do you support to increase equity and student achievement for these children?

Chris LaTondresse: As our district grows more diverse, we need to grow with it. My full-time job is working with an organization called the Expectations Project where we work to narrow opportunity and achievement gaps in U.S. public schools. There are stubborn and persistent inequalities within our public education system. It’s one of the most appalling features of our public education, and unfortunately, some of those features of our system are even reflected in student achievement and student performance in Hopkins. But I think that there are ways to address that. Number one: we need to start very early, so early childhood education is very important. I think we need to do a better job of engaging all parents and all community members, particularly from low income backgrounds, in the process and I think that we need to do a better job of using tech and data both for individualized learning and to be able to catch it early if students are already far behind. We can use those tools to help narrow the achievement gap.

Jen Westmoreland Bouchard: The achievement gap refers to what assessments show us in terms how students are performing. The data that we see that can indicate certain factors over time, but what we really need to look at is the contextual factors and what causes the achievement gap, and so something that Fartun and I have been working on for a better part of the year is engaging more of our families from diverse backgrounds. We’ve been engaging with a lot of our Somali parents to find out what their concerns are with our schools, where we’re having some communication breakdowns and really working on developing those intercultural comp skills with teachers and with administrators in those buildings to be able to have these conversations to figure out how we can best support all of our families and how we can do this process together in solidarity.

Kevin Bennett: Marie Clay has a quote that says, ‘If children were apparently unable to learn, we should assume that we have not as of yet found the right way to teach them.’ I’m a firm believer, especially as an African American man, that race or any other factor does not determine your ability to learn. Everyone can learn. At the same time, I think we should be very careful how we refer to our children. They’re not these child, they’re not these kids. They’re our kids. They’re all of our kids. At the same time … we need more representation. I believe that kids need to see people who look like them in the classroom, in leadership roles at the district office. I’m grateful that we have a new superintendent. At the same time, we need that representation at the board level as well, so that we are thinking, believing and active on the perspectives of the students and families who rep our community.

Fartun Ahmed: I believe it starts with communication. One of the things that I noticed is that, growing up—especially being the first one in my family to go through school—it was expected that my mom could navigate the school system. It was expected that she could navigate a school system that she’s never navigated in her life—that she could memorize all the PTO dates, that she knew what the test scores mean—and that’s not true for a lot of students in our district. That’s not true for a lot of families in our district. So, a part of dealing or working with equity is, we need to communicate with our families and meet them where they’re at and finding creative ways to communicate with them based on their barriers. Another thing is that we also need to incorporate them in our decision making because, knowing that my mom couldn’t navigate the school systems, I basically didn’t receive a lot of resources that our school district provided. I graduated with a 4.0, never took an honors or A.P. course because my parents or family really didn’t know how to navigate that system. I’m sure I could’ve. So, it’s basically allowing our students—all of them, regardless of where they come from—to get the same opportunities and have the same access to resources. And to do that, we need to communicate and find creative ways to communicate with all students in our district.

Steve Semler: I’ll echo what Fartun said about communicating and helping people who haven’t previously had access or success to the school system to get the help they need to be drawn in—to be reached out to and offered and help them to take advantage of the programs that we have. For our AVID [Advancement Via Individual Determination] program in Hopkins, it’s intended to help prepare students to go on to college. A question that I heard recently from someone in the community was, ‘Well, are the AVID kids taking A.P. classes or the A.P. exam?’ and some of the information I had suggested that wasn’t necessarily the case. So, we need to keep looking at where are the opportunity gaps are showing up. How can we communicate, how can we change the programs and make them better and how can we get kids and families involved early and how can we support them throughout that education, so we can get closer to individualized education for the student and to support the family in making that possible.

What would you do about declining enrollment in the school district? Many are open enrolling into Minnetonka. Why, and what can we do to bring them back?

Semler: Open enrollment out of the district is something that has been kind of a topic of interest for me lately … Full disclosure: I open enrolled my kids to the International Spanish Language Academy some years ago when we didn’t have an immersion program yet in the Hopkins district. It was about the educational experience. What’s going to give the best experience for the kid? How do we make this school district strong so parents recognize what we have and that they are fully confident that the best experience is going to be in this district? From the academics to the activities to the diversity of the student body and staff to the safety of the community that the student can participate in. We just need to make ourselves the strongest alternative.

LaTondresse: I agree with our new superintendent, Dr. Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed, when she describes her vision for the future of District 270 as not a place where we shuffle around and try to manage these problems—wringing our hands, ‘What’re we going to do about declining enrollment?’—but really envisioning Hopkins as a rocketship district. The kind of district that districts around ours look at as an example of what it looks like to navigate incredible change. This district has changed so much since I graduated. Enrollment has gone from 8,000 down to just under 7,000 in that period. Student diversity has increased from 15 percent to 45 percent. These are huge changes, and Hopkins is not alone in trying to navigate these changes, but I believe we absolutely have the leadership in place to lead on these changes. And that’s what’s at stake in this election with a brand new superintendent and three wide open seats at that school board table, the leaders that you elect on Nov. 7 and every day leading up to then, if you vote early, are going to make decisions that impact the future of this district—not just in the next two to four years, but in the generations to come—and you need leaders you can trust.

Westmoreland Bouchard: I’ve had the privilege of meeting with all of our current school board members since we started campaigning in June and many of them have shared with me that they believe we really have to embrace who we are as a district and be clear about who we are and communicate that. As an interculturalist, the fact that we have 50 languages spoken in homes across our district is so incredibly exciting to me. A comment was made earlier to me that somehow cultural competence—which is different from intercultural competence, because intercultural competence has to do with understanding who we are and our values we bring to the table as well—whereas cultural competence is how well you interact with someone from a different culture. But the comment was made that that’s somehow mutually exclusive from humility, and that couldn’t be further from the truth—that developing intercultural competence, interacting with people from different backgrounds allows us to see the full humanity of those people. This is the strength, this is the opportunity that we have in Hopkins.

Bennett: This is an issue of quality, quality, quality. Every family that I’ve ever met, every parent that I meet, everyone that I’ve met in the community—they want success for their child and they want success for the neighbor’s kids. How do we ensure that we are personalizing the experience, personalizing the learning, so that we’re meeting the needs of everyone that’s a part of this community, that makes them want to remain a part of this community? At the same time, this is a very important issue because it impacts our budget. We don’t want to be in a situation where every year, we’re watching that enrollment to see if we’re going to have the resources we’re going to need to provide the education that we want to provide. So how do we ensure that there is quality, how do we ensure that we’re personalizing learning and how do we make sure we’re connecting with everyone in our community, so they know that Hopkins will be a leader in education in the state of Minnesota and beyond?

Ahmed: This is a topic that’s near and dear to my heart because I believe that we have to stop talking about the declining enrollment narrative as white flight. Because it’s not white flight anymore. There are people leaving our district that aren’t white. And they’re leaving because they feel like they’re not getting the resources, they feel like their kids are not getting the resources that they need. And because we’re so focused on white flight, we’re not listening to them and we’re not focused on why these families are leaving our district. To give you an example, my parents own a child care center on Mainstreet. I’m the executive director, so we have a lot of families who come through and always ask us to help fill out an enrollment application to another school. I have a 30-minute conversation with them and they change their mind. I mean, it’s that simple. We’re not communicating with our families. We’re not asking them why they want to leave because we think that everybody who’s leaving is leaving because they’re white and they’re trying to get away from kids of color. That narrative has to stop. I also think that we have to talk to our students. I was at a board meeting and I talked to a couple students who had told me that one of the biggest issues they see in our school district is school spirit. I asked why and they said because half of the students don’t show up for the games. Duh, because half of the students of color are not feeling welcome. They’re not coming, they’re not there. So, there isn’t school spirit. They were comparing to Minnetonka or Wayzata, so I believe we need to have a broader conversation to understand why enrollment is declining.

